Canada-based gangster Duneke’s three aides arrested with 6 pistols in Faridkot

Faridkot : Police have arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group and recovered six pistols from their possession in Faridkot on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Afeem, of Dogar Basti, Mantar Singh of Ramuwala village and Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot district. Police recovered three .32 bore pistols, a .30 bore pistol, a 315 bore country-made pistol and a .12 bore country-made pistol from their possession.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Faridkot sadar police station.

Police said the accused were making extortion calls in Jaitu and Kotkapura on the directions of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke, who involved in heinous crimes such as murders, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in the Malwa region.

Senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said: “Gangster Duneke’s aide Ajay Kumar, alias Money Doctor, was making extortion calls in Jaitu and Kotkapura area of Faridkot district. All three arrested members of the gang were working with Ajay on Duneke’s directions. They were also active in other districts of Punjab and Rajasthan,” she said.

“A court has remanded them in police custody. Their interrogation may lead to more arrests. Police are also trying to trace from where the accused acquired weapons,” she added.

Police said Gagandeep has nine cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him while Mantar is facing five FIRs, including murder and attempt to murder. Two FIRs have been registered against Karan in Faridkot district, including abetment to suicide, which was registered on Monday. A 15-year-old Class 10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot and his mother alleged that Karan was threatening and trying to get her son addicted to drugs.

Drug peddler opens fire at police vehicle in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A high alert has been sounded after a notorious criminal and drug peddler Deepak Kumar, who was driving an SUV, opened fire on a police vehicle on Dhandra Road in Ludhiana late on Wednesday evening and fled from the spot.

Station house officer, sadar police station (STF), had laid a “naka” to nab the accused. The accused accelerated after seeing the police blockade near Basant Avenue. Police suspected the movement and indicated him to pull over, but the accused accelerated his SUV and fled after firing two to three rounds. Jaspal Singh, in-charge of police station, sadar, said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.