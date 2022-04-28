Canada-based gangster Duneke’s three aides arrested with 6 pistols in Faridkot
Faridkot : Police have arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group and recovered six pistols from their possession in Faridkot on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Afeem, of Dogar Basti, Mantar Singh of Ramuwala village and Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot district. Police recovered three .32 bore pistols, a .30 bore pistol, a 315 bore country-made pistol and a .12 bore country-made pistol from their possession.
A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Faridkot sadar police station.
Police said the accused were making extortion calls in Jaitu and Kotkapura on the directions of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke, who involved in heinous crimes such as murders, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in the Malwa region.
Senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said: “Gangster Duneke’s aide Ajay Kumar, alias Money Doctor, was making extortion calls in Jaitu and Kotkapura area of Faridkot district. All three arrested members of the gang were working with Ajay on Duneke’s directions. They were also active in other districts of Punjab and Rajasthan,” she said.
“A court has remanded them in police custody. Their interrogation may lead to more arrests. Police are also trying to trace from where the accused acquired weapons,” she added.
Police said Gagandeep has nine cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him while Mantar is facing five FIRs, including murder and attempt to murder. Two FIRs have been registered against Karan in Faridkot district, including abetment to suicide, which was registered on Monday. A 15-year-old Class 10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot and his mother alleged that Karan was threatening and trying to get her son addicted to drugs.
Drug peddler opens fire at police vehicle in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: A high alert has been sounded after a notorious criminal and drug peddler Deepak Kumar, who was driving an SUV, opened fire on a police vehicle on Dhandra Road in Ludhiana late on Wednesday evening and fled from the spot.
Station house officer, sadar police station (STF), had laid a “naka” to nab the accused. The accused accelerated after seeing the police blockade near Basant Avenue. Police suspected the movement and indicated him to pull over, but the accused accelerated his SUV and fled after firing two to three rounds. Jaspal Singh, in-charge of police station, sadar, said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.
-
Case against Alka Lamba: Congress leaders throng Rupnagar SSP office
Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday returned without being questioned by the police in a criminal conspiracy case registered against her at the Sadar Police Station, Rupnagar, for amplifying the alleged video of Kumar Vishwas against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his support for Lamba, but didn't join the protest. Sidhu spoke to the media, criticised Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and left the venue.
-
Punjab fully prepared to tackle Covid surge: CM
Chandigarh : Punjab chef minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state was fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases. 5.11 lakh people have also got the booster dose. The CM said there are 1,236 beds in Government Medical College, Amritsar, 1,450 in Government Medical College, Patiala, and 1,025 in Government Medical College, Faridkot. There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.
-
Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax regime and reduce oil prices to give relief to common people. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP's state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years.
-
Delhi: Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 2nd day, shrouds areas in toxic haze
The massive fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill in north west Delhi on Tuesday continued for the second day, enveloping the localities around the waste mountain in a thick toxic haze, with the firefighting operation continuing till late Wednesday evening. A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official overseeing the landfill management said that the blaze has been controlled, but some inner parts continue to smoulder which is generating a lot of smoke.
-
Punjab govt scraps sand mining contract in Ropar cluster
The Punjab government has terminated the sand mining contract in Ropar cluster while forfeiting the security of contractors who were operating the Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters. The development comes days after the mining department had terminated the contracts of Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters while suspending the contracts in Ropar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur clusters. The Ferozepur cluster also covers Moga, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, and Faridkot districts, while the other cluster comprises Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.
