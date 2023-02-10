Canada-based gangster Landa’s 4 aides held with arms in Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH

Punjab Police on Friday arrested four associates of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and recovered four pistols and ammunition from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The key accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Toti, of Bhikha Nangal village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, while his three aides have been identified as Amardeep Singh, alias Patwari, Sooraj Singh and Rahul Lahoch, all residents of Jalandhar.

All the accused are history-sheeters. The main accused, Vijay Toti is facing 18 criminal cases pertaining to drugs, illegal weapons, kidnapping and extortion, the DGP said in a statement.

He said following a tip-off that Vijay along with his gang members were hatching a conspiracy to commit crime in the Kartarpur area, police teams from Jalandhar rural set up a special checkpoint in Durgi area of Jalandhar and arrested all the four accused who were riding two motorcycles.

He said the police impounded the motorcycles and have recovered four pistols, including two .32 bore country-made pistols with 10 cartridges, one 9 mm country-made pistol with two live cartridges and one .12 bore country-made pistol with one live cartridge from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar rural, said two of the arrested accused were also wanted by the Kapurthala police in kidnapping case wherein they had abducted a resident of Gaji Gadana village and sought ₹3 crore as ransom for his release.

A case under Sections 379-B, 386, 392 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Kartarpur police station.