Canada-based woman killed by five men in Barnala village

: An 83-year-old Canada-based woman was allegedly killed by five unidentified persons in front of her husband after the couple was held hostage by them at their house at Sehna village in the district on Thursday.

The assailants also looted the couple’s gold ornaments from the house, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, who is a permanent residence of Canada.

According to police, the assailants held the elderly couple, who had returned to India from Canada just a month ago, hostage for 30 minutes and later fled from the house after killing the woman.

Sub inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of Sehna police station, said that the woman along with her husband Laxman Singh, 85, was settled in Canada with the couple’s children.

“On early Thursday morning, five persons forcefully entered their house and held them hostage. The woman shouted and the accused allegedly covered her face. She died of suffocation. We have registered a case of murder and started further investigation into the case,” the SHO said.

