close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Canadian NRI booked after 29-yr-old techie dies by suicide in Mohali

Canadian NRI booked after 29-yr-old techie dies by suicide in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 31, 2023 08:30 AM IST

The victim was employed at an IT company in Mohali. The complainant, who is the victim’s brother, informed the police that his sister had been in a relationship with the accused, who is a resident of Phagwara, Kapurthala, and has been residing in Canada, for the past four years.

A 29-year-old woman died by suicide in Mohali on December 28, claiming that her NRI fiancé declined to marry her.

A 29-year-old woman died by suicide in Mohali on December 28, claiming that her NRI fiancé declined to marry her. (HT File)
A 29-year-old woman died by suicide in Mohali on December 28, claiming that her NRI fiancé declined to marry her. (HT File)

Police have filed a case, and inquiries are in progress.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victim was employed at an IT company in Mohali. The complainant, who is the victim’s brother, informed the police that his sister had been in a relationship with the accused, who is a resident of Phagwara, Kapurthala, and has been residing in Canada, for the past four years.

He added that the accused’s family had been pressing for the marriage for the past three months. Our family also agreed, and the wedding date was set for January 31, 2024, he said.

He claimed that the accused had promised to take his sister to Canada and urged her to quit her job in Mohali. However, as the wedding date approached, he began making excuses. “On December 28, my sister rang up my mother and told her that the accused had visited her accommodation in Mohali, pressing her to cancel the marriage. Subsequently, she began crying and abruptly ended the call,” said the complainant.

He mentioned that after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her over phone, they traveled to her sister’s accommodation in Mohali.

Upon inspection, they found the door locked from inside. After breaking the door and entering the room, they found his sister’s lifeless body.

A case has been filed against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase-8 police station. Despite attempts, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg could not be reached for comments.

Woman falls to death from 11-floor house in P’kula

Panchkula A 30-year-old woman fell to death from her 11-floor apartment in Sector 20, Panchkula. The woman who is an anesthesiologist had earlier worked at private hospital in Panchkula. Police said the woman was staying on rent on 11th floor of building from which is suspected to have jumped off. Cops are still probing if she died of suicide or had an accidental fall or whether there was foul play. The woman’s husband works with the customs department in Mumbai. Police said as per the family, the woman was under depression. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out