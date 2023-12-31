Canadian NRI booked after 29-yr-old techie dies by suicide in Mohali

A 29-year-old woman died by suicide in Mohali on December 28, claiming that her NRI fiancé declined to marry her. A 29-year-old woman died by suicide in Mohali on December 28, claiming that her NRI fiancé declined to marry her. (HT File)

Police have filed a case, and inquiries are in progress.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victim was employed at an IT company in Mohali. The complainant, who is the victim’s brother, informed the police that his sister had been in a relationship with the accused, who is a resident of Phagwara, Kapurthala, and has been residing in Canada, for the past four years.

He added that the accused’s family had been pressing for the marriage for the past three months. Our family also agreed, and the wedding date was set for January 31, 2024, he said.

He claimed that the accused had promised to take his sister to Canada and urged her to quit her job in Mohali. However, as the wedding date approached, he began making excuses. “On December 28, my sister rang up my mother and told her that the accused had visited her accommodation in Mohali, pressing her to cancel the marriage. Subsequently, she began crying and abruptly ended the call,” said the complainant.

He mentioned that after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her over phone, they traveled to her sister’s accommodation in Mohali.

Upon inspection, they found the door locked from inside. After breaking the door and entering the room, they found his sister’s lifeless body.

A case has been filed against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase-8 police station. Despite attempts, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg could not be reached for comments.

Woman falls to death from 11-floor house in P’kula