Canadian solo paraglider crashes in Dhauladhar ranges, rescue on

A Canadian solo paraglider is stranded in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday, adding that efforts are underway to rescue the woman.

The paraglider, identified as Megan Elizabeth Roberts (27), had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site on Saturday. According to officials, the solo flier had taken off from Bir-Billing and flown towards Triund in the Dhauladhar mountain range. She was supposed to land back at Bir but crash-landed in the mountains. She had sent her coordinates when the mishap occurred, following which the rescue operation was launched.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), with assistance from the local administration.

The BPA said that a private chopper was called in to help conduct the search-and-rescue operation. BPA officials said that four sorties were conducted on Sunday to locate the paraglider. However, cloudy weather prevented rescuers from reaching Roberts’ location.

“A rescue team is trying to reach the paraglider on foot. We can only confirm whether she is alive or not, once the team reaches the exact location,” Suresh Thakur, a founding member of the BPA, said.

Baijnath sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sankalp Gautam added, “We have identified the location through GPS coordinates, and a rescuer has been airdropped. However, we are still not sure whether she is alive or not. The rescue operation will continue on Monday.”

In November 2024, a Polish paraglider who was stranded in the higher ranges of Kangra district was rescued on the third day of the search operation. Andrew Babinski, a solo paragliding pilot, was stranded in the Dhauladhar hills after colliding with another paraglider mid-air.

A month earlier, a Belgian paraglider lost his life in Bir-Billing following a mid-air collision with another pilot shortly after taking off.

Bir-Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and scenery, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts every year. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it ranks among the top sites in the world for the adventure spot.