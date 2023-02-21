Canadian varsity to explore collaboration areas with PU

A delegation of University of Regina, Canada, visited Panjab University (PU) on Monday to explore key areas for research collaboration, faculty and student exchange.

During the visit, Jeff Keshen, president and vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Canadian varsity, met PU V-C Renu Vig and other varsity officials, including internal quality assurance cell head Sanjeev Sharma, research and development cell director Harsh Nayyar, international students’ dean Sushil K Kansal and University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) director JK Goswamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshen said, “From research partnerships to scholarly exchange, we are very keen on different types of collaborations with PU. We are exploring partnerships in a wide range of areas, from engineering to psychology and other faculties as well to build mutual expertise.”

He added, “Half of our international student population comes from India, particularly from this region. India is a big country and we have strong roots here.”

“PU shares a lot of similarities with us in terms of the number of faculties, the type of work it does and the research areas. Not just in technology or engineering but also in areas like psychology,” Keshen said.

A joint working committee has also been formed by the two universities to explore the key areas for research collaboration, faculty and student exchange. It is expected to eventually lead to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two universities.

The visiting delegation also included faculty of engineering and applied science associate dean (research and graduate studies) Raman Paranjape and University of Regina alumna Avnee Paranjape, among others.

They also visited UIET where the potential areas of research and academic collaboration between the two universities were deliberated upon. This was followed by a tour of a few of the research and lab facilities at UIET, such as the telecommunication research lab and design innovation centre lab. The members of the delegation appreciated the facilities and it was decided to formalise the collaboration between the two universities after subsequent discussions.