Canal water supply becomes reality at Mohali’s Kumbra village

In a major relief for Kumbra residents, the village will now get canal water from Kajauli water works, resolving the long-standing issue of inadequate and contaminated water supply.

So far, villagers have been relying on tube well water, which according to them is not enough to meet their daily needs.

Kajauli water works is located on the Bhakra mainline canal near Morinda in Rupnagar district from where the water requirements of Chandigarh, Mohali and Chandimandir are met.

Sharing details, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said Mohali got 5 MGD (million gallons daily) water from Kajauli water works last year.

“Initially, this water was directed to sectors, including Sectors 66, 67, 68, 69 and sectors 76 to 80, as the demand there was higher. Now, canal water will be extended to villages,” the MLA said during the canal water inauguration ceremony at the village on Thursday.

“After Kumbra, canal water will be provided to other villages, including Sohana and Mohali village,” shared an MC official.

Villagers expressed joy on the development. “We submitted numerous complaints regarding poor water supply in our area. Now, hopefully the problem will be resolved,” said Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Kumbra village.

Senior MC officials, including commissioner Navjot Kaur, superintending engineer Naresh Batta, executive engineers, junior engineers, were present on the occasion.