Chandigarh, In a relief for farmers ahead of the paddy season, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said canal water for irrigation will be made available from May 1, with 21,000 cusecs of water to be released across the state. Canal water will be made available for irrigation from May 1: CM Mann

The move not only ensures assured irrigation for paddy but also secures water availability for cotton, horticulture, maize and fodder in the Malwa region, while delivering tangible gains in groundwater recharge, with levels rising by two to four metres, he said.

Addressing the media, Mann said an investment of ₹6,700 crore has been made in irrigation infrastructure. This amount has been used to lay 14,000 kilometres of pipes and watercourses across the state, he said.

With 14,000 kilometres of new pipelines and 4,000 kilometres of new canals constructed this season, full water will be released into the canals from May 1. "Before this paddy season, 4,000 km of newly constructed watercourses and 3,000 km of pipelines will be made operational," said Mann.

The chief minister said 21,000 cusecs of water will be released in these pipelines and watercourses to test them and remove any shortcomings.

Underscoring the scale of the initiative, Mann said, "The water being released is equal to the supply of two Bhakra canals and will immensely benefit farmers."

He added, "It will particularly help farmers in the Malwa region for orchards and for sowing crops such as cotton, maize and fodder, along with preparing fields for paddy cultivation."

Emphasising long-term benefits, Mann said, "This water will also help recharge groundwater through various recharge schemes, which will benefit future generations. Horticulturists, especially in Fazilka and Abohar, will benefit as they will not have to depend on tube wells."

Highlighting groundwater conservation, Mann said, "Recharge points have been created in canals and rivers, resulting in an increase in water levels by two to four metres. This decision is aimed at securing the future of coming generations, because Punjab stands for water, and without water, the state has no existence."

Sharing further achievements, the chief minister said, "It is a matter of pride that due to the efforts of the Punjab government, 21 lakh cubic metres of water has been recharged in the last one year."

Addressing crop planning, the CM said, "To avoid complications for farmers in selling paddy due to high moisture content in October, the Punjab government has decided to advance the paddy cultivation season from June 1."

He added, "Zone-wise cultivation of paddy will be carried out with proper planning and arrangements."

Outlining the schedule, Mann said, "Direct Seeding of Rice will begin from May 15 in all districts, with eight hours of uninterrupted power supply."

From June 1, paddy cultivation will begin in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur, he said.

He further said, "From June 5, cultivation will start in Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka, and from June 9 it will begin in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar."

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