Cancellation of special Punjab assembly session| Congress, BJP working in cahoots, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress and the BJP for working in cahoots to cancel the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Calling it “murder of democracy”, cabinet minister Aman Arora bemoaned the governor’s decision of withdrawing his assent to hold the special session following three memorandums submitted by opposition leaders and accused him of “acting on the directions of the BJP.

He claimed that the special session was called by the Punjab government on the recommendations of council of ministers, as per the constitution, to bring a confidence motion against the BJP’s alleged attempt to topple the six-month-old AAP government.

Arora also lambasted Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for raising objections and writing to governor against the special session. “Bajwa is working as B-team of BJP to halt progress of AAP in Punjab,” he said, while addressing a press conference.

Reminding Bajwa that the Congress itself summoned similar trust vote motion in Rajasthan, Arora said that in past 52 years, 27 times no-confidence motions and 12 times confidence motions were summoned by different parties.

SAD welcomes guv’s decision

The Shiromani Akali Dal welcomed Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit’s decision to cancel the special session of the state assembly, saying it has saved crores of rupees of the state exchequer.

“In case there was concrete evidence related to poaching of party MLAs, chief minister Bhagwant Mann should have sought a probe by CBI or the high court,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was unfortunate that instead of working sincerely for the betterment of Punjab, Mann was indulging in theatrics and with the cancellation of one-day special session, the AAP has lost this opportunity.

