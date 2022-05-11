Cane farmers protest over pending dues in Sangrur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Were part of a group of farmers, who had gathered outside CM Mann’s election office and raised slogans against the government and the private mill
Published on May 11, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Two cane farmers with bottles filled with petrol climbed atop a water tank at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s office in Dhuri on Wednesday to protest against a private mill and seek pending dues.

They were part of a group of farmers, who had gathered outside CM Mann’s election office and raised slogans against the government and the private mill.

Avtar Singh, a cane farmer and member of Ganna Sangharsh Committee, said, “Dues of around 18 crore are pending with the private mill and we are demanding release of our payments. Every year, we have to protest to get our payments.”

Later in the evening, the farmers came down after the mill management promised to release 3 crore within one week, Avtar said.

