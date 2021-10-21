Capt Amarinder should explain why he stalled Maur blast probe: Randhawa

Keeping up his attack on Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, on Thursday said the former chief minister should explain why he stalled the inquiry into the Maur bomb blast case that left seven people dead in January 2017.

Speaking to the media after presiding over a function at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar on Police Commemoration Day, Randhawa said: “Capt Amarinder has been pitching the issue of national security in Punjab and making tall claims on busting terror modules, but he should first explain why the Maur blast probe was closed and why people don’t know the truth behind it. It’s a major failure of Capt Amarinder Singh, who was also the home minister.”

The deputy CM claimed that the inquiry into the blast case was stopped rather than speeded up despite requests of party workers to direct the police to expedite the probe.

“We are set to launch a re-investigation in the case. The culprits will be behind bars soon,” Randhawa said while referring to the internal threat from Dera Sacha Sauda in the 2022 assembly elections as the accused in the Maur blast case are still at large.

Two probe teams yet accused at large

Seven people, including three children, were killed and 13 others were injured in the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. The explosion had taken place close to an election campaign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi days before the last assembly elections.

In February this year, the Punjab government approved special provisions in its rules to provide government jobs to the kin of the children killed in the blast.

The special investigation team, led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Ranbir Singh Khatra, found Dera followers Gurtej Kala and Amrik Singh were supervisors of the workshop of the sect in Sirsa where the car used in the bombing was painted. The SIT probe pointed to the involvement of Dera Sacha Sauda but did not question its chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The dera chief’s son is married to Jassi’s daughter.

Later, the Punjab and Haryana high court dissolved the SIT and directed Punjab Police to form a new team to investigate the case. Another SIT led by senior IPS officer Ishwar Singh was formed in 2019 that filed a chargesheet in a Bathinda court, but the accused remain at large.

