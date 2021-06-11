Capt for introducing foreign languages in Punjab govt schools

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday emphasised the need to offer an opportunity to the students desirous of learning foreign languages as optional subjects in government schools.

The chief minister, in his address to teachers after the state topped the national performance grading index for school education, asked the department to work out modalities to enable the students to learn foreign languages such as Chinese, Arabic and French as these could be instrumental in improving their chances of employability across the globe.

“Though Punjabi is our mother tongue and English is already being taught in schools, the additional knowledge of foreign languages will help our students to excel in their career,” he said.

Congratulating teachers and entire staff of the school education department for making Punjab number one state across the country in performance grading index for 2019-20, the CM urged the department, especially its secretary, to maintain this position for times to come. He also lauded initiatives like online teacher transfer policy, smart schools policy, pre-primary education, digital education and special cadre of teachers working in border areas.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the department would closely work with the digital platforms offering the facility of online courses in foreign languages to enable students to learn foreign languages of their choice.

State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also lauded the sea change in the standard of school education in the state.