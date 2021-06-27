Capt reiterates demand for national drug policy

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated his demand for a national drug policy and underlined the need for more synergy between the special task force, police and the intelligence wing to eliminate drugs from the state.

Interacting with the people on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking through videoconferencing, Amarinder called for the support of all stakeholders to fight the menace, which he termed a global problem. He said the neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi had agreed to put in place an effective mechanism for tackling drug smuggling, but no significant progress had been made.

Asserting his government’s zero tolerance to drugs, the CM attributed the problem to the strong nexus between smugglers, gangsters and terrorists to promote narco-terrorism in the state, as well as Pakistan.

Director general of Police Dinkar Gupta said that 420 big fish (on the basis of recovery of over 2kg heroin) were arrested in the last four years.