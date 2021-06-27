Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt reiterates demand for national drug policy
chandigarh news

Capt reiterates demand for national drug policy

The CM attributed the problem to the strong nexus between smugglers, gangsters and terrorists to promote narco-terrorism in the state, as well as Pakistan
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Capt reiterates demand for national drug policy

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated his demand for a national drug policy and underlined the need for more synergy between the special task force, police and the intelligence wing to eliminate drugs from the state.

Interacting with the people on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking through videoconferencing, Amarinder called for the support of all stakeholders to fight the menace, which he termed a global problem. He said the neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi had agreed to put in place an effective mechanism for tackling drug smuggling, but no significant progress had been made.

Asserting his government’s zero tolerance to drugs, the CM attributed the problem to the strong nexus between smugglers, gangsters and terrorists to promote narco-terrorism in the state, as well as Pakistan.

Director general of Police Dinkar Gupta said that 420 big fish (on the basis of recovery of over 2kg heroin) were arrested in the last four years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP