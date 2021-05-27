Capt reviews Patiala devp works, asks DC to push canal water supply project

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the Patiala deputy commissioner to speed up the ongoing ₹468-crore canal-based water supply project to ensure potable drinking water supply to the city residents. He also directed to formulate a plan to cover all colonies in and around the city under this scheme.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing development works in Patiala, the chief minister asked the DC to personally monitor the progress of these projects and update him regularly to ensure their timely execution.

He also directed all the line departments to work in tandem for speedy completion of the projects, including canal-based water supply, new bus stand, sports university, rejuvenation of Chhoti and Badi Nadi, besides sprucing up the heritage street.

Earlier, making a detailed presentation on the development works, the DC informed the CM that 60% of the work on the water supply project will be completed by March 2022.

Regarding the status of new bus stand and workshop with an outlay of nearly ₹60 crore, the principal secretary public works said the bus stand will be ready by November 2021 and the workshop by March 2022. He also informed the CM that for direct entry of buses into the new bus stand, the PWD has already got an approval from Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) for construction of a flyover at a cost of ₹7.7 crore.

The CM also asked principal secretary (transport) to clear PRTC proposal to purchase 255 new buses.

For the upcoming Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University at Sidhuwal village, the CM asked the finance department to immediately grant sanction for filling requisite post of teaching faculty so as to make the university fully functional besides approving ₹60 crore for the construction of the varsity.