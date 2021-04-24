Capt seeks central funding for Covid vaccination drive

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday termed the vaccination policy for 18+ unfair towards states and demanded central funding for it.

The CM also sought parity in rates of the vaccine to be given to the states and the Centre, besides calling for urgent steps to ensure adequate oxygen supply.

In a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid situation with chief ministers of the worst-hit states, Amarinder said while his government has adopted all measures to minimise demand for oxygen, given the criticality of it as the most essential drug for treatment of serious Covid patients, the Government of India must ensure that all commitments as per the allocation are complied with by liquid oxygen manufacturers in other states.

“This is not happening at present. Punjab’s supplies come from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and there are reports of supplies being hijacked,” he said.

On the vaccination front, the CM said at the rates declared by one manufacturer, the cost to the Punjab government will be over ₹1,000 crore. He sought central government funding for vaccination, with permission to make the cost a fit charge on SDRF funds in the interim.

Regular vaccine supply must be ensured to maintain the supply chain to the last vaccination booth, Amarinder said, adding that due to supply shortage, the vaccination in last one week has been slightly low, i.e. around 80,000 per day. While Punjab received fresh supplies on Thursday, the current stocks can last only three days as demand for vaccine is increasing, he said.

Amarinder also expressed concern over lack of clarity on the quantity of vaccine to be made available by Centre after May 1, and how the manufacturers will regulate supplies to different States and private purchasers.

The state government, on its part, has constituted an Expert Group under virologist Dr. Gagandeep Kang to advise on our vaccination strategy for 18-45 years, which states have been allowed to vaccinate at their cost, he disclosed.

The CM also pointed to the shortage and black-marketing of medicines like Remdesivir and Toci, which he said was creating great panic in the media and general public. Though the Central Government was making efforts to increase their supply, a clearer messaging was required to inform the public that they are not magic wands, and also about available substitutes, he stressed. Pointing to the shortage of anti-viral Remdesivir Injections and zero availability of Toci injections in the state, he said hospitals were, however, following treatment protocol for critical patients and using alternate medicines.