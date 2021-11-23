Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Captain Amarinder will lose security deposit in assembly elections: Minister Warring
chandigarh news

Captain Amarinder will lose security deposit in assembly elections: Minister Warring

Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring says former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s political future was very bleak
Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Patiala recently.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s political future was “very bleak” and that he would lose his security deposit in the upcoming assembly elections.

Warring, who was in Patiala as Satvinder Singh assumed charge as new Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) chairman, said, “Captain Amarinder is very senior to me but he should stop thinking of contesting from anywhere in Punjab. He will meet the same fate even from his home constituency Patiala.”

Amarinder had formed a separate party earlier also but his experiment failed miserably then, he added. “We all are here and will see him losing in these polls too. Had I been given the transport ministry in 2017, the private transporter mafia could have been checked and they could have dealt with sternly,” Warring said.

While Captain Amarinder didn’t wake up in the past four-and-a-half years, incumbent CM Channi is always available for people, the minister said.

The Congress, he said, will contest the assembly elections under the vision of CM Channi and party’s state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

