Chandigarh: Stranded car driver loses 1.75 lakh to snatchers

A car driver, who was stranded near Kalagram light point due to a punctured tyre, fell prey to snatchers, who took away his bag containing ₹1.75 lakh in cash, the key of a bank locker and bank documents.

The victim was returning home from his shop when his car’s tyre got punctured. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Ashish Ahuja, 52, is a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula. He runs a wholesale sugar shop at the Sector 26 grain market with his elder brother Subash Chander, 69.

On Wednesday, the brothers were returning home in their Toyota Innova, when one of its tyres got punctured near the petrol pump close to the Kalagram light point around 8 pm.

Ahuja told the police that while he tried to locate a car mechanic, his brother got out of the car with the bag carrying ₹1.75 lakh in cash and important bank documents.

Suddenly, a youth tried to snatch the bag from his brother and dragged him for a few metres as he did not let go of it. The snatcher eventually managed to seize the bag and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle. His brother got injured in the scuffle, Ahuja alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per cops familiar to the probe, police have got clues about the accused through CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON