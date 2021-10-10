Car driver who ran over sleeping labourer in Chandigarh nabbed

Police have arrested the car driver who ran over an asleep labourer while reversing his vehicle in a parking lot in Manimajra on Thursday night.

The accused, Saurav Gupta, 36, is a resident of Manimajra and owns a utensils shop in Manimajra.

According to police, the deceased, Ram Swaroop, 23, was sleeping in the parking lot, where Gupta had parked his car to buy some products from the market.

After his purchase, while reversing his vehicle, he ran over Swaroop and sped away. A seriously injured Swaroop was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police found CCTV footage that had captured the offending vehicle and its registration number, which helped them nab Gupta.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and later released on bail.