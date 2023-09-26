Car falls into gorge in Poonch, cop among two dead

A policeman among two people died and another injured after their car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday, said officials. The accident took place near Palera village. A cop among two people died and another injured after their car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday, said officials. The accident took place near Palera village. (Representational image)

A police officer said, “The Alto car was being driven by constable Mohammad Sadiq, 40, when he lost control over steering and it plunged into a gorge, around 100 feet near Palera village on Tuesday.”

Mohammad Sadiq and Jamil Ahmed, 38, both died on the spot while another occupant Nayeem-ul-Sadiq was injured in the accident, he said.

The injured was shifted to hospital and police have registered a case. Both were residents of Palera village.

SPO found dead along roadside in Poonch

A special police officer was found dead along a roadside in Poonch district on Tuesday morning.

He was identified as Khaliq Hussain, posted at the district police lines in Poonch.

Poonch SSP Vinay Kumar Sharma said, “Prima facie it appears to be a case of road accident, but we are investigating. The body along with his motorbike were found 10 feet off the road in a low-lying area suggesting it be a road accident.”

He informed that the body was shifted to district hospital Poonch for post-mortem and police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The accident occurred at Qazimorha and the SPO hailed from Balnoi in Mendhar tehsil.

