Car parked outside Mohali house stolen

Police on Saturday booked an unidentified person for stealing a car parked outside a house in Sector 78. The owner, Arun Gupta said, “I had parked my car near the gate of my house on a cemented surface on Friday. When I woke up the next morning, my vehicle was missing following which I informed the police.” Police team reached the spot and checked the CCTV cameras installed nearby the spot to trace the accused. Unidentified accused have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of IPC at the Sohana police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man held for brandishing pistol

Mohali

Police arrested a Patiala resident, Lakhwinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, for allegedly causing an accident and threatening the victim, Satnam Singh of Kharar, with a pistol near Falcon View, Sector 82. The victim said, “Lakhwinder was completely drunk. Instead of being apologetic, he took out his pistol and started threatening me.” The accused has been booked under sections of the IPC and Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

Two arrested with charas and heroin

Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons after recovering 125 gm charas and 6.2 gm heroin from them in separate cases. Bittu Kumar of Jhampur was arrested with the charas near the community centre of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, while Gurdeep of Kishangarh was arrested with the heroin near Kishangarh Chowk on Saturday. Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered by the police in both incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Truck carrying six buffaloes impounded

Mohali

Derabassi Police on Saturday held a Saharanpur resident for allegedly six buffaloes in a truck without permit. The accused was identified as Anuj Kumar. Police said a Mahindra pick-up truck crammed with six buffaloes including four adults was intercepted on Barwala road during night patrol. A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Derabassi police station.

Paras’ century lifts Chandigarh

Chandigarh

A fine century from Paras, who scored 109 off 131 balls, helped Chandigarh recover from early losses against hosts Gujarat in the last league match of Cooch Behar Trophy being played at Valsad. Gujarat was bundled out for 170 in reply to Chandigarh 93, giving hosts a 77-run lead. Later, the visitors posted 272 courtesy of Paras’ century. Gujarat scored two runs as stumps were drawn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rolling Tigers skaters shine

Panchkula Rolling Tigers Skating Academy won a staggering 23 medals at the CBSE north zone skating event held in Sonepat, including seven gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals. They have been trained by coach Chander Singhal. Around 2000 skaters from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the event.

Gurukul Global, NPS 18 in basketball semis

Chandigarh

The Asian School, Dehradun, will take on Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, while The New Public School, Sector 18, will lock horns with Creane Memorial High School, Gaya, in the semifinals of the Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament for boys, scheduled to be held on Monday at the New Public School campus. The sides scored comprehensive wins in the quarterfinals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}