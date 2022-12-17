Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Car runs over one-year-old boy in Maloya

Car runs over one-year-old boy in Maloya

Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:14 AM IST

The car driver, Pankaj, was arrested from the spot and later bailed out. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Dadumajra resident was arrested after his car mowed down a one-year-old boy in Maloya village on Thursday.

Police said the boy, Aatif, was playing with his father, Mohammad Mubarak, outside their house, when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car hit him. The injured toddler was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.

The car driver, Pankaj, was arrested from the spot and later bailed out. He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

