1 killed, 2 hurt in late-night firing in Jhajjar town

One person died and two others sustained injuries after car-borne assailants opened fire at them in Jhajjar’s Beri town on Wednesday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Anish of Talav village in Jhajjar. The injured, identified as Rinku of Dighal village and Ashish of Gochhi village, are undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where their condition is said to be critical.

According to police officials, the attack took place on Wednesday around 1 pm when Anish, along with his four friends Rinku, Ashish, Mohit and Sunny, was returning to his village from Jhajjar in a Baleno car.

“The assailants fired more than 20 shots on their car, leaving Anish dead on the spot and Rinku and Ashish injured,” the police added.

A senior police official said that old rivalry between two groups is believed to be the reason behind the attack.

“The assailants belong to notorious criminal Himanshu Bhau’s gang. A person identified as Sunny was arrested in connection with a murder of Himanshu Bhau’s cousin and he came out of the jail on bail around three weeks ago. It is believed that crime was perpetrated to take revenge for the murder,” the senior cop added.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Arpit Jain said some of the assailants had been identified and seven police teams were conducting raids at their possible hideouts to nab them.

“Police are in the process of registering an FIR,” he added.

