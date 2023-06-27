Carcass plant lying unutilised: Stakeholders to hold meet after residents’ complaint to NGT

After city residents filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the non-utilisation of a ₹8-crore carcass utilisation plant at Nurpur Bet, a meeting of stakeholders under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner will take place on Tuesday.

After city residents filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the non-utilisation of a ₹ 8-crore carcass utilisation plant at Nurpur Bet, a meeting of stakeholders under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner will take place on Tuesday. (HT File PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first-of-its-kind project was established after MC faced flak from the Pollution Control Board and NGT for not taking action against the pollution being caused due to the disposal of dead animals in an unscientific manner.

The carcass utilisation plant is lying out of operation as residents of the area around village Nurpur Bet came out in protest citing foul smell and health hazards which may be caused. MC was also fined ₹8 lakh in April by the PPCB for not being able to start the project which was conceived under the Ludhiana Smart City project on the directions of the NGT.

The plant was to be completed and put into use by August 31, 2020.

The complainant Jasjit Singh Gill in his complaint stated that the plant has been set up by spending huge public cost but is not being made functional. He said that authorities should allay the fears of the residents by taking steps against the foul smell. He added that in the absence of the plant, the carcasses are being processed in an unscientific manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NGT bench in its orders in April this year had said that Punjab Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. It said that the compliance report may specify the measures taken to control channelised or diffused emissions including odour control, setting up of effluent treatment plant(ETP), providing plantations and other measures.