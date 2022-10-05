‘Carelessness in VIP duty’: Suspension of SHO, constable revoked within hours

Hours after a station house officer and local constable posted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, were suspended for “carelessness in VIP duty,” the orders were revoked on Monday.

Following a submission by deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the Mohali superintendent of police (SP) had issued suspension orders for sub-inspector Amandeep Kaur ( SHO airport) and constable Karanvir Singh.

“The previous order was eventually superseded after the officers explained themselves,” a senior police officer said.

As per officials, the SHO deputed constable Karanvir Singh as protective service officer (PSO) to MP Rakesh Sinha on Monday, but he allegedly did not report for duty.

“This is a serious security lapse on the part of SI Amandeep Kaur, SHO Airport Mohali and constable Karanvir Singh. Hence, both officials are placed under suspension with immediate effect. They will report to Police Lines, SAS Nagar, immediately. They will get pay and perks as per Civil Services Rules (7.2) during their suspension period,” read the order of SSP, dated October 3.

Mohali (DSP, headquarters) Mohit Kumar Singla was directed to carry out a departmental probe within 30 days.