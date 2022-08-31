Carmel Convent tree mishap:No specific agency monitoring health of heritage trees: Chandigarh admits in HC
The UT administration was responding to a public interest litigation seeking directions to “ensure safety of life and property of the public” and that an inquiry be conducted by a high court judge in a time bound manner to fix responsibility for the Carmel Convent School tree mishap.
The Chandigarh administration has admitted before the high court that no authority has been specifically tasked with monitoring the health of heritage trees. Rather, departments and institutions where the 31 heritage trees stand are responsible for them.
The UT administration was responding to a public interest litigation seeking directions to “ensure safety of life and property of the public” and that an inquiry be conducted by a high court judge in a time bound manner to fix responsibility for the Carmel Convent School tree mishap. On July 8, a student had died and 19 students had suffered injuries at Carmel Convent School, sector 9, when an heritage peepal tree came crashing down on them.
The UT told the court that a former high court judge was probing the incident. Teams have been formed to identify and remove dangerous and dead trees across the city, and some have already been removed, it said.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said the information supplied was in non-compliance of the order, in which the UT was told to respond to issues raised by the petitioner with regard to fixing responsibility for the mishap.
It was also argued that how departments and institutions, who do not specialise in ascertaining the health of trees, can monitor the same.
With two agencies – the municipal corporation and UT administration – responsible for the trees in their jurisdiction, it often leads to confusion. The entire jurisdiction should be given to one competent authority, which should be given charge of the maintenance of trees, this can only be done by the forest department, it was submitted.
Taking note of the submissions, the court pointed out that the August 1 order was not complied with in letter and spirit. The bench also said that in a small city with a radius of 12-km, the Chandigarh administration has neither been able to understand the order or the city, it further observed, adding that it would be forced to pass strictures, if orders are not complied with.
Later, court gave UT the last opportunity to resolve all these issues and file a fresh affidavit by the adjourned date.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
