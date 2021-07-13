Cars tossed around like toys in gushing waters in Himachal

Shimla/Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has appealed tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash floods in Dharamshala on Monday.

A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes, video clips showed. A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated, it showed

The chief minister said, “I have sought a report from the district authorities concerned. Local people and tourists are requested to take all precautions and not venture near rivers and water streams,” he wrote on his Facebook Page.

“All deputy commissioners and SPs have been ordered to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places. I appeal to all tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were heading to the affected areas.

“I have spoken to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur about the natural disaster caused due to heavy rains. NDRF teams are reaching for relief work. The home ministry is regularly monitoring the situation. The Centre will provide all possible help to Himachal,” he tweeted.

The chief minister thanked the Central government for extending support to the state government, stating that “it is a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of the Prime Minister in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal”.

NDRF director general (DG) SN Pradhan said two teams have left for Bhagsu Nag in the Shahpur division after the state’s Kangra district magistrate asked for help.

“The team is about to reach. 5-10 teams of NDRF are on standby in Nurpur that is close to Kangra,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the state government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas.”

Union Cabinet minister Anurag Thakur also urged tourists to be careful. “The Central and State Governments are working with better coordination to deal with the fierce form of natural calamity in Devbhoomi Himachal. There is an appeal to all the tourists and the general public to take full care, do not leave the houses unnecessarily and do not go towards the water sources,” he tweeted.

Shahpur was the wettest place in the state, recording 264 mm rainfall, followed by Dharamshala with 211mm, Palampur 162mm, Kangra 148mm, Laman 125mm, Baijnath 78mm, Joginderagar 76mm, Mandi 60mm, Dalhousie 50mm, Kufri 31mm and Shimla

The meteorological department has issued an orange warning, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in the middle and low hills on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

The higher reaches may get a fresh spell of snow. Shimla weather office director Manmohan Singh said landslides and uprooting of trees may take place due to the incessant rainfall. People, particularly tourists, have been asked not to venture near riverbanks as the water level may rise rapidly.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway has been blocked due to landslides at several places and minor damage to a bridge near Manali. The Mandi-Manali Highway was also closed due to landslides.

The traffic was diverted via Kataula but that route was also closed in the afternoon. It has been reported that the NH-3 has been blocked at the Pandoh area of Mandi district due to a landslide.

The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked due to a landslide, along with the Mandi-Kataula road.