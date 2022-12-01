Case registered day after cabinet minister raids mining site in Kharar

Day after state cabinet minister and Kharar MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan raided a vacant plot in Abhipur village, Kharar, in connection to an illegal sand mining case, an unidentified person was booked by Majri police on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was registered following the complaint lodged by Harpreet Singh, mining officer, Mohali.

The mining officer in his complaint stated that no earthmover or tipper was found at the site.

“We have registered the case and are still investigating the allegations. After the probe, we will identify and nominate the accused by name”, said a police officer.

Police have booked the unidentified person under sections of Mining Act at Majri Police Station.