Cash incentives for Punjab Asian Games medal winners: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to give cash benefits and other incentives to the players who have bagged medals in the recently concluded Asian Games soon after their return to the homeland from China.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Punjab gives ₹1 crore for gold medal, ₹75 lakh for silver and ₹50 lakh for bronze. Mann said it is heartening that of 48 players from state who have participated in Asian Games, 33 players won 19 medals, including eight gold, six silver and five bronze medals, adding that this is the biggest tally of Punjab in the history of Asiad during the post-Independence era.

Addressing a gathering during an interaction with executive coaches here on Monday, the chief minister said the earlier governments had not bothered to felicitate the medal winner players, but his government will give top priority to this noble cause.

Mann said his government will ensure that the medal winners get cash incentives and other incentives soon after their arrival in the country. He said the single motive is to felicitate the players for their superb performance in the Asian Games.

The chief minister said Punjab is blessed with immense talent which has been proved in recent Asian Games where players from Punjab had brought various medals. He said on one hand the credit goes to dedication of players and on other the vanguard role of coaches cannot also be denied. Mann congratulated the players and coaches for this rare display of remarkable sportsmanship in the Asian Games.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to revive the sports culture in the state for which coaches can play a pivotal role. He said the state government is making concerted efforts for wiping out the menace of drugs from the state for which sports is being encouraged. Mann envisioned that coaches can act as a catalyst in making Punjab a drug-free state by promotion of sports.

The chief minister said coaches play an important role in preparing the players for adapting the new techniques in the arena of sports. He said this helps in ensuring that the players are able to combat the future challenges in the best manner.

