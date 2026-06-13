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Cashier shot dead in Sector 11 chemist shop in Chandigarh

Extortion suspected after masked gunmen opened fire at him at point-blank range on Saturday afternoon.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 05:07 PM IST
By Rajanbir Singh
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Two unidentified, masked men shot dead the cashier at Shri Kumar Medical Hall, a prominent chemist shop in Chandigarh’s busy Sector 11 market, on Saturday.

A CCTV grab of the two masked assailants before one of them pulled out a gun to shoot at the cashier, Janki Das (in white shirt), at Sree Kumar Medicos in the busy Sector 11 market in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon.
A CCTV grab of the two masked assailants before one of them pulled out a gun to shoot at the cashier, Janki Das (in white shirt), at Sree Kumar Medicos in the busy Sector 11 market in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the two assailants, wearing caps and face masks, standing near the shop’s cash counter before one of them pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the cashier, Janki Das, from close range.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting.

Das was rushed to the adjoining Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for emergency treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched an active investigation into the daylight shooting, which occurred in a high-footfall market area lined with medical stores. Investigators are probing an extortion angle.

The incident mirrors a targeted attack on January 15 in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where masked shooters similarly opened fire at a chemist shop in what police said was an extortion-driven intimidation attempt.

 
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