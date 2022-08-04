Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
CHANDIGARH: As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme.
Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days. “The previous Congress government had scrapped the agreement with the insurance firm on December 29, 2021, and the scheme was being run in trust mode since then. We had received complaints about irregularities in some private hospitals and a scrutiny was ordered which took some time,” he said. The scheme provides cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh to a family per year and the cost of implementation is shared by the central and state governments.
Allahabad HC quashes UPPCS pre-2021 results, orders 5% reservation to ex-army personnel
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, quashed the results of PCS pre-2021 and directed secretary, UP Public Service Commission to give benefit of 5% reservation to ex-army personnel on Group-B and Group-C Posts and issue results afresh. The last date for online application was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, amendment about 5% reservation for the ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021.
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
