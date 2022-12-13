"Cashless…": Khattar distributes CHIRAYU cards to 10 lakh beneficiaries

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar distributed CHIRAYU cards to ten lakh beneficiaries as part of the state government's scheme aimed at extending Ayushman Bharat benefits to the 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh.The CHIRAYU cards were distributed to the beneficiaries at an event on December 10 in Chandigarh. These cards were distributed through camps organized in 1600 villages and all urban areas of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the occasion of Human Rights Day, we are empowering the people of the state through the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ scheme", the chief minister said in an address.

“We have defined poverty limit in our state. In Haryana, people having annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh will be considered below poverty line, which is around 29 lakh beneficiaries”, Khattar said.

Pointing out that two thousand beneficiaries had availed the benefits of the CHIRAYU Haryana scheme since its launch on November 21, Khattar said that 1.25 crore beneficiaries will avail the benefits of the scheme.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that the health benefit of ₹5 lakh would be provided to each family having an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh w3ho will get good treatment facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the CM had directed the officers calling for the need to expedite CHIRAYU Haryana cards so that the people start getting the benefits at the earliest. “CHIRAYU health cards are being made free of cost by Ayushman Mitra working in empanelled private or government civil hospital and the nearest CSC centre”, the Haryana government statement had quoted the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chief Minister hoped that by December 31 everyone would get these cards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON