Himachal government to close down 150 more primary schools over low enrolments

The cash-strapped state government is set to merge another 150 primary schools, where the enrolment is less than three students, with its nearby counterparts. The cash-strapped state government will close 150 primary schools where the enrolment is less than three students. (HT File)

Speaking of the same, state education minister Rohit Thakur said, “More than 150 such schools have been identified, which have almost nil enrolment. We will merge them with other schools shortly.”

As part of the rationalisation process, primary and middle schools within a 3-km and 5-km radius, respectively, will be merged. This measure has been implemented to bolster student strength in schools and enhance the quality of education. It will also help optimise resources and ensure a more conducive learning environment, authorities reasoned.

Notably, the state government had earlier closed over 450 schools that registered zero enrollments. Among them, more than 300 were middle schools, and around 100 were primary schools. With this issue addressed, the government now sets its sights on the next phase of school closures, targeting those with student counts ranging from two to three.

Staff to be relocated

As part of the school closure process, the government is also focusing on staff relocation. Staff from the low-enrollment schools will be reassigned to schools facing a severe shortage of teachers.

Presently, there are approximately 12,000 vacant teaching positions in the state, and the move will help bridge the gap.

Opposition cried foul

The decision to close down such a large number of institutions has become a major point of contention for the Opposition. During the state assembly’s budget session, the opposition vociferously protested against the closure of these institutions. Public dissent has also been evident, reflecting the concerns of various stakeholders.

Despite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crying hoarse over the closure of schools, the state government remains steadfast in its course of action and is making preparations to shut down schools with less than three students.

Thakur has emphasised that approximately 150 schools fall within this category and have been earmarked for closure. He reasoned that the government believed that the measure will streamline the education system, ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources and a better educational experience for the students.

“We are optimistic that this move will pave the way for a more robust and effective education system in the state,” the minister said.

