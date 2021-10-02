Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Casteist slur case: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary moves HC against FIR
chandigarh news

Casteist slur case: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary moves HC against FIR

Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Yuvika Chaudhary told HC that she used the word to describe how badly she was dressed, and was not being casteist.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against her in Hisar under the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh has sought a response from the Haryana Police, but refused to stay the investigation, said advocate Arjun Sheoran, who appeared for the complainant, Rajat Kalsan.

Chaudhary, who has acted in the movie Om Shanti Om besides appearing in reality television shows Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, found herself in hot water after she used a casteist slur to describe how badly she was dressed in a video blog in May this year.

Demands for her arrest began trending on the social media shortly after she uploaded the video, which also featured her husband, reality television star Prince Narula. After Rajat Kalsan, an activist based in Hansi town of Hisar, approached the local police, an FIR was registered against Chaudhary on May 28.

In her plea in court, the actor has claimed that she had not used the derogatory word to denote a caste but to point out how badly she was dressed. The court has sought a response from police by October 25.

