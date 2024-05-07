CAT dismisses former DGP Bhawra’s application challenging Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab top cop

Terming it a “motivated” application filed at the fag end of the career, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) dismissed former DGP VK Bhawra’s application seeking condonation of delay in approaching it. Former DGP, Punjab VK Bhawra (ANI File)

With it, the original application challenging the appointment of Gaurav Yadav as DGP, Punjab, was also dismissed, on the grounds of “limitation as well as delay and laches”.

As there was a delay in filing the original application before CAT in which Bhawra had challenged the appointment of a new DGP, he moved another application seeking condonation of delay of 55 days.

Bhawra submitted that the limitation period expired as it took time to arrange, most of the documents and orders, which were not in the public domain. Also, the government kept falsely assuring him that he would be posted as DGP (HoPF). Punjab government, Union of India and others submitted that Bhawra is making false averments.

The tribunal stated that Bharwa’s case is that he was forced to go on leave from July 5, 2022. “Further, the charge report dated July 4, 2022, makes it absolutely clear that Bhawra had relinquished the charge from the post of DGP (HoPF) and accordingly, the cause of action occurred on the said date itself and subsequent posting order dated September 2, 2022, on account of action taken against Bhawra,” the order reads.

Tribunal stated that there is a delay of 1 year and 114 days, which remains unexplained by Bhawra. Thus, the present application is a “motivated application, filed at the fag end of the career”.

Dismissing the present application on two grounds, CAT said: “The averments made by the applicant are absolutely vague. Neither any disclosure has been made as to when and how the relevant documents were being arranged, nor the date on which the information was received, has been disclosed. Thus, the fact of delay in arranging documents is just cooked up for explaining the delay in filing the present OA.”

“The original application is also dismissed on the ground of limitation as well as delay and laches,” it added.