Caught for bribery, 2 Chandigarh Police officials dismissed

Three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Chandigarh Police personnel in an alleged bribery case, both were dismissed from service on Thursday.

The department maintained that any officer found indulging in corrupt practices would face stringent disciplinary as well as legal action. (HT File)

Inspector Suresh Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Bhagat Ram were arrested by the CBI on August 3 for allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification. The competent authority ordered their dismissal, citing the grave nature of the allegations, serious misconduct and the adverse impact on the integrity and discipline of the police force.

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According to the CBI, Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, complained that the police post in-charge had demanded ₹5 lakh to register an FIR in connection with a theft at his jewellery shop. Following verification of the complaint, the CBI laid a trap outside the Bapu Dham police post in Sector 26 and caught the two policemen red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹2.50 lakh from Sukhjit.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the police said the officials’ conduct had severely compromised public trust in the force and warranted strict departmental action. “Chandigarh Police follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct. Any act that compromises the integrity, transparency or public trust reposed in the police force will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with law,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The department maintained that any officer found indulging in corrupt practices would face stringent disciplinary as well as legal action. “The dismissal reflects the commitment of the police to maintaining accountability, transparency and ethical standards within the force,” the police added. The CBI investigation into the bribery case is continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department maintained that any officer found indulging in corrupt practices would face stringent disciplinary as well as legal action. “The dismissal reflects the commitment of the police to maintaining accountability, transparency and ethical standards within the force,” the police added. The CBI investigation into the bribery case is continuing. {{/usCountry}}