Caught violating traffic rules in Punjab, be ready to do community service

Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, besides fine and temporary suspension of licence.

According to a notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught exceeding the speed limit will have to pay ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹ 2,000 for subsequent violation.

For driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the traffic rules violator will pay ₹5,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for subsequent offence, it said, adding that the licence will also be suspended for three months in both these violations.

According to the order, a person “will have to undergo community service as specified by the competent authority” in case of overspeeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

“The traffic rules offender will have to undertake a refresher course by the transport authority and thereafter teach at least 20 students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for at least two hours in a nearby school,” it said.

After delivering the lecture, the offender will be issued a certificate by the nodal officer. The officer concerned at the time of compounding of offence will check the certificate issued to the offender, it said.

The notification, however, did not make it clear whether the offender will give a lecture on road safety or any other topic.

“The offender will have to do community service for at least two hours in a nearby hospital as suggested by the doctor in-charge or donate at least one unit of blood in a nearby blood bank,” said the order.

In case of jumping red light, a fine of ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹2,000 for repeat offence will be charged.

For using a mobile phone while driving vehicles, the offender will have to pay ₹5,000 for first offence and ₹10,000 for subsequent offence, it said.

For riding a two-wheeler with more than two persons, a fine of ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹2,000 for subsequent offence will be charged from the offender.

A fine of ₹20,000 and ₹2,000 per extra tonne for excess load will be charged for overloading in goods carriages and ₹40,000 and ₹2,000 per extra tonne for the repeat offence.

The license will be suspended for three months in all these traffic violations, the notification said.