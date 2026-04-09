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CBI all set to take over 590 cr IDFC First Bank scam case

CBI all set to take over ₹590 cr IDFC First Bank scam case

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The CBI is all set to take over the case of embezzlement of 590 crore from the Haryana government's accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, official sources said Thursday.

CBI all set to take over 590 cr IDFC First Bank scam case

The Haryana government had decided last month to hand over the probe to the central agency, they said.

"We are in the process of taking over," an official in the know of the development said, adding that an FIR will be registered soon on the basis of the case registered by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR.

According to the IDFC First Bank, the alleged 590-crore fraud was committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.

The SV & ACB has arrested a number of people in the case, of which two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and the rest are private persons who own a partnership firm.

"The bank remains committed to working together with the relevant Haryana Government departments and the law enforcement agencies to pursue actions against the perpetrators of the fraud and looks forward to recovering our dues," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI all set to take over 590 cr IDFC First Bank scam case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI all set to take over 590 cr IDFC First Bank scam case
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