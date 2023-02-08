CBI arrests Chandigarh Police ASI while accepting 25,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 on Wednesday.

The ASI, Balkar Singh was posted at the Manimajra police station. Complainant Gurpreet, a resident of Samadhi Gate in Manimajra, was an accused in an abetment to suicide case registered against him on December 24. He has alleged that Singh had demanded ₹50,000 from him to clear his name from the case else strong evidence would be presented against him.

After Gurpreet approached the CBI, a trap was laid and the accused called Gurpreet to the police station to collect the first instalment of the bribe money. The cop was arrested red-handed by the CBI sleuths. A case has been registered at the CBI police station in Chandigarh. As per sources, the accused cop will be presented in court on Thursday.