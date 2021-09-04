Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

CBI arrests RCF Kapurthala principal chief engineer for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a principal chief engineer posted at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, for allegedly accepting ₹1 lakh in bribe from a contractor
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a principal chief engineer posted at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, for allegedly accepting 1 lakh in bribe from a contractor. The accused has been identified as Suresh Chand Meena, who oversees works related to buildings and workshop. The accused was produced in the court of special CBI judge in Mohali and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

In a press statement, the CBI said the complainant contractor undertakes works related to civil and horticulture of RCF, Kapurthala. He met Meena in connection with a tender and payment of some works and the accused allegedly demanded 1% of gross payments received by complainant’s firm and also for future contracts, the CBI said.

The complainant filed a complaint against Meena with the CBI. After verifying the allegations, the agency laid a trap in the wee hours on Saturday and caught him red-handed with 1 lakh he had taken in bribe. The CBI also conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in Kapurthala and Jaipur, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, officials said.

The senior RCF officials denied any specific information related to the tender works for which the money was sought by the accused. They said a departmental probe will be launched into the matter, adding that they were yet to receive any communication from the CBI regarding the charges and arrest of Meena.

