Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI books Indian Technometal Company for alleged 555-cr fraud
chandigarh news

CBI books Indian Technometal Company for alleged 555-cr fraud

Searches at the premises of the accused and firm were conducted in Kangra, which led to recovery of incriminating documents
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:36 AM IST
(HT File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Indian Technometal Company Ltd and its directors for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks led by the erstwhile Corporation Bank of 555 crore, officials said Friday.

The CBI has booked the private company’s directors Vinay Kumar Sharma and Rakesh Kumar Sharma, and unknown public servants and other persons.

The action followed a complaint from Union Bank of India (erstwhile Corporation Bank) alleging that the private company through its directors in conspiracy with others has defrauded the consortium by misrepresentations, concealment of facts and submitting false documents and information to avail credit facilities, said CBI’s chief information officer RC Joshi.

The consortium included Corporation Bank (now Union Bank), State Bank of Hyderabad (now State Bank of India), Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sindh Bank, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Central Bank of India, Karur Vyasya Bank and JM Financial ARC.

Searches at the premises of the accused and firm were conducted in Kangra, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, said Joshi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24

Chandigarh excise dept earns 398 crore in liquor vend auction

HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh tricity sees steep surge, clocks 638 Covid cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP