CBI court convicts former ASI in 1992 Amritsar fake encounter case

The CBI court in Mohali on Wednesday convicted a former police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in a 1992 fake encounter incident at Sathiala village of Beas in Amritsar district. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Thursday.

Another accused, inspector Wassan Singh, who was also charged with ex-ASI Amrik Singh, died during the trial.

Judge Harinder Kaur Sidhu held Amrik guilty of kidnapping, illegal confinement, and killing Gurvinder Singh in a fake encounter. The accused, who was on bail and was present in the court, was taken into custody.

The FIR in the case was registered in 1997 following the directions of the Supreme Court. The agency filed a chargesheet against Wassan Singh and Amrik for killing Gurvinder Singh, who was a resident of Pheruman village in Amritsar district.

As per the case, a police party raided the house of Gurvinder and picked his father Chanan Singh. Then they picked Gurvinder from the house of his uncle in Jalandhar. The next day, Gurvinder Singh was shown as killed in an encounter with the police. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2000.

Charges of kidnapping, illegal confinement and murder were framed against the two.