CBI court seeks report after witness in graft case alleges threat calls

Chandigarh

A police constable, Sumit, is also an accused in the case. (HT FILE)

A special CBI court has sought reports from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Chandigarh police after a prosecution witness in a 2018 bribery case claimed to have received threat calls ahead of the trial.

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During the hearing on Monday, the CBI moved an application on behalf of prosecution witness-13 , informing the court that he had allegedly received threat calls around 3.30 pm. The application, along with a printout of the call log details, was registered as an interlocutory application.

Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain directed that copies of the application and the court’s order be forwarded in sealed envelopes to the head of branch, CBI anti-corruption branch, Chandigarh, and the senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, directing them to examine the allegations and take action in accordance with law. The court has sought their reports by July 22, the next date of hearing.

The case pertains to a CBI trap conducted in May 2018, in which UT police sub-inspector (SI) Sewa Singh was accused of accepting a ₹5,000 bribe from complainant, Munna Singh, inside his office to settle a pending police matter.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CBI, after receiving the money, the SI allegedly handed it over to a middleman, Ajay Kumar, and instructed him to leave the police station immediately. A police constable, Sumit, is also an accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CBI, after receiving the money, the SI allegedly handed it over to a middleman, Ajay Kumar, and instructed him to leave the police station immediately. A police constable, Sumit, is also an accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the prosecution, CCTV footage from inside the police station captured the SI accepting the cash from the complainant and handing it over to the middleman, a key piece of evidence. During subsequent searches, the CBI also recovered ₹1 lakh in cash from the SI’s residence in Sector 46, Chandigarh.