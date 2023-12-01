CBI files chargesheet against ex-J&K special secy, 2 others in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two former government officials that included the then special secretary of agriculture production department and a contractor of the department before the special judge, CBI cases in Jammu in a case of bribery, officials said.

The then special secretary was identified as Mohammad Farooq Dar, chief horticulture officer as Sarbjit Singh and the middleman as Gohar Ahmed Dar (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A case was registered on April 6 this year against the then chief horticulture officer of Jammu and unknown others. It was alleged that chief horticulture officer demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the complainant for his posting and to resolve his departmental issues, including promotion,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The complainant was an employee of the agriculture department. “The CBI laid a trap and the chief horticulture officer and a middleman were arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹0 lakh from the complainant, allegedly on behalf of special secretary, agriculture production department,” he added.

The then special secretary was identified as Mohammad Farooq Dar, chief horticulture officer as Sarbjit Singh and the middleman as Gohar Ahmed Dar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and at the residence of the then special secretary, which led to recovery of ₹3.5 lakh and other documents related to property. It was found during investigation that the middleman, who was a supplier and contractor of agriculture production department, facilitated the deal.

It was alleged that official information pertaining to transfer and posting of the complainant was being passed on by the special secretary to the middleman, who further passed on the same to chief horticulture officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON