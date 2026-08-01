CBI places prosecution sanction on record in Chandigarh MC official’s DA case

A Special CBI court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place on record the original prosecution sanction order against Chandigarh municipal corporation’s chief sanitary inspector Chander Mohan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Allowing the plea, special judge Bhawna Jain directed that the original sanction order and forwarding letter be taken on record. (HT File)

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The CBI had moved an application seeking permission to file the original sanction order along with the original forwarding letter and to include the name of the sanctioning authority, Amit Kumar, MC commissioner, in the list of prosecution witnesses.

Allowing the plea, special judge Bhawna Jain directed that the original sanction order and forwarding letter be taken on record. The court also ordered that Amit Kumar be added to the list of prosecution witnesses.

According to the CBI FIR, Chander Mohan and his wife, Kajal Gupta, a nursing officer at PGIMER, are accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income during the check period from April 1, 2009, to August 8, 2023.

The agency has alleged that the couple acquired assets worth ₹3.6 crore against lawful savings of ₹94.8 lakh, resulting in alleged disproportionate assets of ₹2.6 crore, or 148.07% in excess of their known income.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Chander Mohan, while Kajal Gupta was also named in the case on allegations of abetment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Chander Mohan, while Kajal Gupta was also named in the case on allegations of abetment. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution sanction is a mandatory legal requirement for prosecuting a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act. By placing the original sanction order on record and adding the sanctioning authority as a prosecution witness, the CBI has completed an important procedural step in the prosecution.