CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams commence in Ludhiana

Central Board of School Education final examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students got underway on Wednesday, with students from the former appearing in the painting and the latter in entrepreneurship examination at different centres across the city.

In the Ludhiana district, as many as 30,737 students including 16,146 from Class 10 and 14,591 from Class 12 will appear for exams at a total of 30 examination centres. The centres have been reduced to 30 from 35 compared to last year.

As per the guidelines issued by the CBSE, as many as 24 students will be accommodated in each class. While the exams of Class 10 are scheduled to be held between February 15 to March 21, those for the Class 12 students will continue till April 5.

As only a selected number of students have opted for painting and entrepreneurship subjects, the presence of students was limited.

At different centres, the attendance of the students ranged between 10 to 20. Some schools, meanwhile, had less than five students.

As the exam judges the reasoning ability of the students, the thorough revision of the syllabus remained helpful, said Mehak, a Class 12 student who appeared for the exam at her centre in BCM Arya School.