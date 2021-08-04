Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 10: Chitkara International School records 100% pass percentage

Of the total 109 students in the school, 22 students secured more than 90% marks while 31 students scored 80% and above.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:00 AM IST
School director Niyati Chitkara commended all students of the region and the country for displaying resilience, hard work, discipline and positivity despite the uncertainties of the pandemic. (HT PHOTO)

With 100% pass percentage in Class 10 CBSE exam, Chitkara International School students proved their academic mettle yet again. Of the total 109 students in the school, 22 students secured more than 90% marks while 31 students scored 80% and above.

Topping the charts with a whopping 98%, Vansh Goyal has bagged the first position in the school followed by Radhika Sharma (97%) and Ashpreet Singh (96%) respectively. Joining the list of toppers, Manmohit Singh, Anshika Jaswal, Aakrit Sharma and Paarth Sethi secured the fourth position with 94% marks each. More so, Vansh Goel, Radhika Sharma and Ashpreet Singh secured 100/100 in Mathematics. Director Niyati Chitkara said, “We’re all beaming with pride at the resounding success of our students in CBSE exams. It is indeed the concerted effort of teachers and students that has bore fruit, and we wish to commend and congratulate all students of the region and the country for displaying such inspiring resilience, hard work, discipline and positivity despite the uncertainties of the pandemic.”

