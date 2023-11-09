CBSE shooting: Mohin, Rishika take lead in pistol event on Day 2

Riding on impressive performances, Mohin Khan and Rishika Singh grabbed the lead in the U-14 boys and girls pistol event, respectively, on Day 2 of the CBSE National Shooting Championship held at the Hallmark School shooting range on Wednesday.

Players in action on Day 2 of the CBSE National Shooting Championship held at the Hallmark School shooting range in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In the U-14 boys pistol event, Mohin impressed and took the lead with 385/400 marks. Badal secured the second place with 370 marks and Omkar stood at the third place with 366 marks. In the girls’ pistol event, Rishika Singh took the lead with 378 points. Prajna slipped to second place with 369 points in her account, while Nadella Dhara attained the third with 357 points.

Hrudya Shree and Anshreet are ahead in Under-14 women’s rifle. Hrudya took the lead with 412.7 points, while Anjana was in the second position with 411.2 points and Erramilli Aditi was in third position with 409.2 points. Anshreet has topped in the men’s rifle with 414.0 points. Suryansh Narayan finished second with 413.9 points and Harjot Singh finished third with 406.6 points.

In the Under-17 boys rifle event, Daksh Jamwal took the lead with 411.6 points, followed by, Vihang at the second with 410.4 marks and Ayushman at the third with 408.8 marks. In women, Anvi took the lead with 417.4 marks. Tanya stood in the second position with 416.9 points, while Shailja secured the third position with 416.7 points. In Under-19 women, Vanshika attained the first position with 413.5 points, Priyanshi stood at the second position with 413.5 points and Shreya came third with 413.2 points. In men, Baiduriya bagged the first position with 418.8 points, Samarth came second with 408.5 points and Dhruvan stood at the third position with 407.7 points.

