Launched amid much fanfare in March, the ambitious City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, aimed at curbing fatal road mishaps through round-the-clock enforcement, is not quite delivering on that promise. Worse, CCTV cameras are monitoring only 17 intersections, while the rest of the city, including the busy Airport Road, hasn’t even been covered yet. (HT photo for representation)

Despite nearly 2 lakh challans being issued in just three months, Mohali’s roads remain rife with danger, as fatal crashes show no signs of slowing.

In fact, as many as 285 road accidents have been reported in Mohali in the first six months of 2025, up from 273 in the corresponding period last year — a 4% jump.

The 285 accidents this year left 160 people either dead or grievously injured, compared to 151 last year, a figure worrisome enough to highlight the disconnect between surveillance and actual adherence to road safety norms.

Worse, CCTV cameras are monitoring only 17 intersections, while the rest of the city, including the busy Airport Road, hasn’t even been covered yet.

CCTV cameras fail to put brakes on fatal road crashes in Mohali

Even areas along national highway stretches, including Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, which remain perilous, have yet to be covered by CCTV surveillance.

Overall in 2024, 536 accident cases were registered, leading to 312 deaths. In 2023, the toll was even higher at 320.

Since the launch of the CCTV surveillance system on March 6, nearly 2 lakh challans have been issued, with speeding and red light violations — often linked to fatal crashes — making up a sizeable share. The nearly 2,000 challans a day reflect the widespread disregard for traffic laws in Mohali.

But in a positive outcome of the new system, police have managed to trace 223 offending vehicles in hit-and-run cases as of June — already nearing last year’s total of 376.

Road safety expert Harpreet Singh, reacting to the trends, said, “Authorities can install cameras, issue challans and raise awareness, but at the end of the day, it is the driver’s responsibility to follow traffic rules. Driving is not a casual activity, it’s a responsibility that affects your life and others.”

DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said, “We regularly conduct road safety seminars in schools and colleges. Our aim is to instil traffic discipline from a young age. We tell students not to follow rules just because of fear of challans, but because life is valuable. This mindset must grow.”

SP Traffic Navneet Mahal said the department was focused on both enforcement and education, “We are active at control rooms and checkpoints, but change in driver behaviour is key. Most commuters slow down or wear helmets only when they see police, they forget these measures are for their own safety. The upcoming phase of the monitoring system will include cameras for highway areas as well.”