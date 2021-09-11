Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / C&D plant in Chandigarh to be upgraded for better output
chandigarh news

C&D plant in Chandigarh to be upgraded for better output

The municipal corporation’s effort will be to execute most of its works using material from this plant, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra during her visit to the facility on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
In Chandigarh, it is mandatory for all generators of C&D waste — public or private, from a dwelling unit or a shop to an industrial unit or government department — to shift the malba to the processing plant at the Industrial Area, Phase 1. (HT FIle Photo)

The machinery at MC’s construction and demolition (C&D) plant at Industrial Area, Phase 1, will be upgraded to maximise its output.

Further, the corporation’s effort will be to execute most of its works using material from this plant, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra during her visit to the facility on Friday.

The commissioner instructed the engineers concerned to ensure that the 150 MT C&D plant functioned at full capacity daily.

Mitra also visited the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Station and Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), 3 BRD, Chandigarh.

She emphasised that awareness needed to be created in some parts of city from where waste was still coming in mixed form at MRF stations. She said STPs will be upgraded to ensure high quality of tertiary treated water.

The commissioner reviewed the waste water management system, where she was briefed by the chief engineer about treatment of sewage.

The commissioner also visited the Water Works in Sector 39, where the chief engineer apprised her of the distribution of 87 MGD canal water received from Kajauli Water Works. He informed her that the per capita availability of water is 245 litres per capita per day, which is highest in the country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh gets 19.3mm rain, more likely on Saturday

CHB properties put on auction with reduced reserve prices

Competent Foundation holds 25 blood donation camps across north India

Pvt hospitals in Chandigarh to consider installation of oxygen plants
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP